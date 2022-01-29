The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of DLO opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.