The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of GYYMF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.
About The Gym Group
