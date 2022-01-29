The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GYYMF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

