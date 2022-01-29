The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.9% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 19.8% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 40,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

Shares of HD stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.13 and a 200-day moving average of $359.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

