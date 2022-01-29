The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $90,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.