The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $73,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 41.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.