The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $82,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $451.10 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.60 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.70 and a 200-day moving average of $608.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

