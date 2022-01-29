The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $558.86

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.86 ($7.54) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.81). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.78), with a volume of 209,105 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 541.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £731.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 6.85 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

