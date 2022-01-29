The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

