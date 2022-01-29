The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Up 324.8% in January

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, an increase of 324.8% from the December 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLB opened at $1.72 on Friday. The OLB Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

