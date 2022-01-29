The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.69) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 730 ($9.85) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.92) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.88).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON SGE opened at GBX 711.20 ($9.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 803.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.01. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 556 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The company has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.