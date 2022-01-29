The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 60,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.14) to GBX 890 ($12.01) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

