The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report sales of $233.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.60 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $948.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 154,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,041. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

