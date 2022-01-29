The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in January

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,442.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

