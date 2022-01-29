TheStreet Downgrades Argan (NYSE:AGX) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Argan has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

