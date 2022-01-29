TheStreet Downgrades EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.