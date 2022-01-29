Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOMDF opened at 0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.04. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.64.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.