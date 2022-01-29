TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. TOD’S has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $74.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.