Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%.
Shares of TMP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.58. 28,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.
In other news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.
