Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,356,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
