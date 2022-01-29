Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,356,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

