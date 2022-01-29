TOP Hits One Day Volume of $51,933.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, TOP has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $51,933.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

