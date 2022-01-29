TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.12 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TowneBank by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.