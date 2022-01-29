Traders Buy Large Volume of Vertiv Call Options (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 305 call options.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

