TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.