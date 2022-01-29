TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRSWF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

