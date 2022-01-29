Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

