Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,853 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

