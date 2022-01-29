Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Trimble stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

