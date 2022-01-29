TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of TrueBlue worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:TBI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $906.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

