Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

