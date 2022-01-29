Truist Financial Corp Invests $202,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 67,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $48.31 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

