Truist Financial Corp Takes $219,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

