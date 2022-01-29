Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

