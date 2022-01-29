Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.3% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $41,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,334,675. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $88.18 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

