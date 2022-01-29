Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

TNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 426,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

