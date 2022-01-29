TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 2,362.1% in January

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 2,362.1% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 32.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $14.36 on Friday. TSR has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

