TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 2,362.1% in January

Jan 29th, 2022

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 2,362.1% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 32.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $14.36 on Friday. TSR has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

