Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.94

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 30575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.38 million and a P/E ratio of -28.41.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.