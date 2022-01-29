Tudor Pickering & Holt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.08.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$42.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

