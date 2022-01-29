Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 3,926 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000.

Shares of XOP opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $112.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

