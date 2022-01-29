Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

