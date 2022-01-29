Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $410.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Twilio stock traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.23. 4,452,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average is $311.94. Twilio has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,167,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

