Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.