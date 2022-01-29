Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $549.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $549.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $17.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.52. The company had a trading volume of 162,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,461. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.65 and its 200 day moving average is $496.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

