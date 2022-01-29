U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USAU shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

USAU stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

