UBS Group Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $225.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.