UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.44

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.44 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 82.73 ($1.12). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,646,309 shares trading hands.

UKCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($52,617.38).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

