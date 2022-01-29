Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,604 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230,188 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,638. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

