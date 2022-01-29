Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.