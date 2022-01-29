UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the December 31st total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $7.69 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNCRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

