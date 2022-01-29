Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

