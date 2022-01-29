US Bancorp DE Acquires 816 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $277.25 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day moving average is $335.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.50.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.